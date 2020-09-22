Amazon Alexa adds 80,000 health questions

Amazon integrated thousands more health questions into Alexa through a collaboration with Sharecare.

Sharecare is a digital health company with a data-driven virtual health platform. The company integrated its library of more than 80,000 questions and answers on health and wellness topics into Alexa voice service. The company works with Boston University School of Public Health on the Community Well-Being Index to measure wellness through a social determinants of health lens. That partnership, along with other healthcare provider and academic institution partnerships, informs Sharecare's questions and responses.

The new questions may include:

• When should I get screened for colon cancer?

• How long does it take your body to digest food?

• Why are my feet cold?

• Why do people smoke?

• When is the peak of flu season?

