Airport check-in technology comes to health systems

In a bid to speed up patient check-ins, CLEAR, the security identity company known for allowing members to bypass ID checks at airports, has introduced new technology at Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System.

Wellstar and CLEAR co-developed a new application that allows patients to use CLEAR for registration and on-site check-in, according to a May 21 news release from CLEAR. Wellstar is one of the first health systems to use the CLEAR Verified technology application.

The application, according to the release, can also be implemented into Epic's EHR system.

"Our patients' time is precious. Introducing CLEAR's proven secure technology will help make the check-in process even more efficient and safe," Hank Capps, MD, executive vice president and chief information and digital officer for Wellstar Health System, said in the release. "We are committed to building an ecosystem of care that includes technologies that have never been used in healthcare."