The American Hospital Association and AVIA, a Chicago-based digital health consulting firm for healthcare providers, released a free online tool that helps hospitals and health systems assess digital capabilities needed to respond to COVID-19.

Three notes:

1. The COVID-19 Digital Response Pulse tool is available to all 5,000 members of the AHA and helps hospitals and health systems face issues with implementing virtual care.

2. The tool comprises a framework of 13 capabilities, including screening and triage, remote workforce and addressing social needs for COVID-19.

3. After implementing the tool, hospitals and health systems will receive aggregated data insights into how their organizations compares to peers that are also responding to COVID-19.

