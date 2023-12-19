Adventist rehires staff from Oracle

Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health is rehiring IT staff that it had outsourced to Oracle, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

The health system and Oracle agreed in March to end their IT staffing contract, effective Jan. 13, 2024. As a result of this, Adventist began a transition process to take responsibility for its clinical and revenue cycle application support with the goal of retaining the Oracle employees it once outsourced to the company.

"The decision to transition these valued employees to Adventist Health will give us the ability to prioritize future work based on our mission and financial objectives," a spokesperson for Adventist told Becker's in an emailed statement.

Oracle laid off 65 employees from Adventist Health, according to a WARN filling obtained by Becker's.