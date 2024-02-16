AdventHealth investing 'generously' in IT

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, which boasts an IT department of more than 2,200 team members, told Becker's it is investing "generously" in IT.

"AdventHealth continues to invest generously in IT as a strategic asset in the organization," the organization told Becker's. "We have recently concluded our conversion to a single enterprisewide EHR application across 52 hospitals in nine states and are now in the process of moving our ERP system to Workday."

AdventHealth first announced plans to transition from an Oracle Health EHR system to an Epic EHR in February 2020. On Feb. 3, Tony Qualls, director of IT service delivery for AdventHealth, posted on LinkedIn that the health system transitioned its final five hospitals to the new system.

This move completed the EHR transition. AdventHealth previously estimated the total cost of the EHR system would be $660 million.