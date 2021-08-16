7 hospitals, health systems hiring CIOs

Here are seven hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CIOs.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) is hiring a CIO for its Healthtrust division.
UW Medicine (Seattle) is hiring a CIO.
Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.) is hiring a CIO and senior vice president.
Norwegian American Hospital (Chicago) is hiring a CIO.
OU Health (Oklahoma City) is hiring a CIO.
Tuscan (Ariz.) Medical Center is hiring a CIO.
Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.) is hiring a regional CIO.