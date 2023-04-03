7 hospitals and health systems seeking CIOs and chief medical information officers

As CIOs and chief medical information officers evolve into bigger roles within the C-suite, hospitals and health systems are looking to hire top-line IT executives.

Bay Area Hospital, based in Coos Bay, Ore., is seeking a CMIO.



Phoenix Children's is seeking an associate CMIO.



Nathan Littauer Hospital, based in Gloversville, N.Y., is seeking a CIO.



Saint Anthony Hospital, based in Chicago, is seeking a CIO.



Stanford Medicine, based in Palo Alto, Calif., is seeking a chief information and digital officer for its Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford in Palo Alto.



St. Elizabeth Healthcare, based in Edgewood, Ky., is seeking a CIO.



Temecula (Calif.) Valley Hospital is seeking a CIO/CMO.