7 hospitals and health systems seeking CIOs and chief medical information officers

As CIOs and chief medical information officers evolve into bigger roles within the C-suite, hospitals and health systems are looking to hire top-line IT executives.
- Bay Area Hospital, based in Coos Bay, Ore., is seeking a CMIO.
- Phoenix Children's is seeking an associate CMIO.
- Nathan Littauer Hospital, based in Gloversville, N.Y., is seeking a CIO.
- Saint Anthony Hospital, based in Chicago, is seeking a CIO.
- Stanford Medicine, based in Palo Alto, Calif., is seeking a chief information and digital officer for its Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford in Palo Alto.
- St. Elizabeth Healthcare, based in Edgewood, Ky., is seeking a CIO.
- Temecula (Calif.) Valley Hospital is seeking a CIO/CMO.