7 hospitals and health systems seeking CIOs and chief medical information officers

Noah Schwartz -

As CIOs and chief medical information officers evolve into bigger roles within the C-suite, hospitals and health systems are looking to hire top-line IT executives. 

  1. Bay Area Hospital, based in Coos Bay, Ore., is seeking a CMIO.

  2. Phoenix Children's is seeking an associate CMIO.

  3. Nathan Littauer Hospital, based in Gloversville, N.Y., is seeking a CIO.

  4. Saint Anthony Hospital, based in Chicago, is seeking a CIO.

  5. Stanford Medicine, based in Palo Alto, Calif., is seeking a chief information and digital officer for its Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford in Palo Alto.

  6. St. Elizabeth Healthcare, based in Edgewood, Ky., is seeking a CIO.

  7. Temecula (Calif.) Valley Hospital is seeking a CIO/CMO.

