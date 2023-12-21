6 trends CIOs are watching out for in 2024

In the rapidly evolving landscape of healthcare technology, 2024 is poised to be a pivotal year marked by significant advancements in artificial intelligence integration, heightened focus on cybersecurity and a renewed commitment to enhancing patient engagement.

Here are six trends CIOs are looking out for in 2024:

Artificial intelligence: Hospitals and health systems have increasingly turned to AI to streamline clinical decision support in radiology and improve efficiency in clinical documentation and administrative tasks. IT executives are anticipating 2024 to be the year of widespread AI integration as organizations seek to optimize workflows and provide healthcare providers with more valuable time for patient care. With AI proving its efficacy in radiology and clinical documentation, healthcare institutions are recognizing the need to establish robust AI regulation and governance frameworks. The year ahead is expected to witness a surge in regulatory mandates and legal actions surrounding AI, prompting hospitals to proactively structure their governance to align with evolving standards. The HHS and White House have already taken the lead by releasing principles to guide the responsible use of AI in the healthcare industry.





Additionally, 2023 saw the rise in third-party breaches. According to the Department of Health and Human Services' HIPAA breach reporting website, half of the 10 largest healthcare-related data breaches reported this year were caused by vendors or business associates.The threat of third-party breaches in healthcare is vital for CIOs to address because of the sensitive nature of patient data, the need for regulatory compliance, potential reputation damage, the importance of operational continuity, financial implications and the complexity of the vendor landscape. In 2024, CIOs are prioritizing proactive measures, such as robust vendor risk management and cybersecurity strategies, to ensure they can safeguard patient information and maintain the integrity of their healthcare systems.





Similarly, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has been conducting pilots with Google's healthcare-based AI tools. The pilot uses the tech company's Augmedix platform, powered by natural language processing and Google Cloud's MedLM on Vertex AI, to transform clinician-patient interactions into medical notes.



Additionally, many hospitals and health systems have been moving to consolidate their disparate EHRs into one system this year and next. This comes as a result of organizations looking to have one integrated platform where their staff can go — making care delivery a much more seamless experience.



This trend is expected to gain momentum as healthcare organizations continue to explore innovative ways to relieve their staff of administrative burdens and enhance overall operational efficiency.





Patient engagement: In 2024, healthcare systems are set to revisit and refine the first generation of patient engagement tools implemented during the pandemic. The focus will be on seeking new and improved methods to better meet the diverse needs of the patients they serve. The evolving landscape of patient engagement technology is anticipated to play a crucial role in enhancing the overall healthcare experience for individuals.





Innovation at the forefront: In the midst of ongoing financial challenges confronting hospitals and health systems, healthcare executives are exploring the potential for these obstacles to serve as catalysts for new opportunities in innovation. Notably, healthcare organizations are examining the role of innovation in discovering methods to achieve tasks with greater speed, cost-effectiveness, efficiency and agility.



