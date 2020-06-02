6 hospitals, health systems hiring IT executives

Here are six hospitals and health systems hiring CIOs or other IT executives.

Ruby Valley Medical Center in Sheridan, Mont., is seeking an information systems director.

SSM Health in St. Louis is hiring for a system vice president and chief information security officer.

Harris Health System in Houston is hiring for a vice president and chief nurse information officer.

Sentara Healthcare in Virginia Beach, Va., is seeking a senior vice president and chief information and innovation officer.

Community First Medical Center in Chicago is hiring for a CIO.

Community Health Systems in Franklin, Tenn., is hiring a senior director of information services and market CIO. The health system is also hiring a chief technology officer.

