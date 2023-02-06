6 health tech trends impacting medical practices

Patient-centric payment capabilities was identified as the healthcare trend that will have the biggest impact on physicians and medical offices in 2023, according to a Feb. 6 report from cloud healthcare software company AdvancedMD.
AdvancedMD aggregated user data from more than 40,000 practitioners spanning across 13,000 medical practices that subscribe to AdvancedMD practice management, EHR and patient engagement solutions and identified six health tech trends that will have the biggest impact on physicians and medical offices in 2023. Here are the trends:
- Patient-centric payment capabilities: In 2023, healthcare providers will seek out more patient-centric payment models that make it easier to distribute billing information and receive electronic payments from patients.
- Mental healthcare: Healthcare providers will look into more integrative practices that include behavioral and mental health offerings.
- Independent practice surge: There will be an increase in independent private practices due to the advancements in the health tech space that allow streamline workflows, efficient billing, patient engagement and EHR processes.
- Workflow automation: Medical practice owners will increase their investment in workflow automation improvements.
- Remote monitoring: Remote patient monitoring will become "ubiquitous across the healthcare landscape," as providers look to improve outcomes for patients suffering from chronic illnesses.
- Self-service applications: To improve patient engagement, healthcare providers will implement more self-service patient tools, as well as increase their digital offerings for patients.