6 health tech trends impacting medical practices

Patient-centric payment capabilities was identified as the healthcare trend that will have the biggest impact on physicians and medical offices in 2023, according to a Feb. 6 report from cloud healthcare software company AdvancedMD.

AdvancedMD aggregated user data from more than 40,000 practitioners spanning across 13,000 medical practices that subscribe to AdvancedMD practice management, EHR and patient engagement solutions and identified six health tech trends that will have the biggest impact on physicians and medical offices in 2023. Here are the trends: