4 things Truveta has accomplished in 1 year

COVID-19 insights, increased funding, advancing patient care and creating new partnerships are just some of the first-year accomplishments achieved by Truveta, a comprehensive, de-identified data platform.

Becker's spoke with Truveta CEO Terry Myerson on what the company has learned, accomplished and is moving toward since its launch.

First-year accomplishments

During its first year, Truveta unveiled its universal database of patient population information, which was pooled from 14 participating health systems. The platform chose to focus on COVID-19 as its first area of research and studied the association between COVID-19 breakthrough infections and hospitalizations in people with high-risk conditions.

The platform also created custom interactive COVID-19 dashboards that give customers views on vaccinated and unvaccinated populations, breakthrough cases, vaccine effectiveness and outcomes, which allows researchers to select populations to study by age, sex, race, comorbidity and vaccine dose and company, Mr. Myerson said.

Increased funding

Within its first-years, Truveta secured nearly $200 million in funding and is growing its team.

"From May 2021 to December 2021, we hired 138 new Truvetans from a pool of 10,171 applicants. And we continue to grow," said Mr. Myerson.

A look into 2022

In 2022, Mr. Myerson said Truveta is focused on building its platform and adding more capabilities to enable clinical researchers to dig into critical questions to advance patient care.

Truveta will also continue to share insights from the Truveta Research team.

New partnerships

In 2022, Truveta partnered with LexisNexis Risk Solutions to create the most complete, highest quality public health data platform in the U.S. by bringing their unprecedented de-identified data for medical research, including:

Daily clinical data from Truveta’s health.





Daily updated mortality data and obituary analysis across the U.S.



Comprehensive socioeconomic data on every adult American to complement the age, race, ethnicity and gender data from the medical records already available in the Truveta Platform.

Truveta also added some new founding members. Initially, Truveta was founded by 14 health system members, now they've added six more: Dallas, Texas-based Baylor Scott & White Health; Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health; Arlington-based Texas Health Resources; New Orleans, La.-based Ochsner Health; Kansas City, Mo.-based Saint Luke’s Health System and Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health.

"​​With these 20 health system members, Truveta now represents more than 16 percent of U.S. clinical care from tens of thousands of sites of care across 42 states, representing the full diversity of the country across age, geography, race, ethnicity and gender," Mr. Myerson said. "With each new health system that joins Truveta, our customers can research rarer and more precision conditions, accelerating the insights needed for better patient care."