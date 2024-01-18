30 hospitals, health systems back AHA in HHS lawsuit

Thirty hospitals and health systems have lent their names to an American Hospital Association lawsuit challenging an HHS data-tracking rule.

The organizations say the rule from the Office of Civil Rights to restrict third-party data sharing would limit the ability of hospitals and health systems to share reliable health information with the public, thus creating a "vacuum for misinformation." OCR ruled in December 2022 that hospitals and health systems transmitting data to tech companies could violate HIPAA.

The hospitals and health systems that filed a friends-of-the-court-brief Jan. 12 supporting the AHA's legal challenge are:

AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.)

Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)

Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati)

BJC HealthCare (St. Louis)

Care New England (Providence, R.I.)

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Christus Health (Irving, Texas)

El Camino Health (Mountain View, Calif.)

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital

Moffitt Cancer Center (Tampa, Fla.)

Heritage Valley Health System (Beaver, Pa.)

Hoag (Newport Beach, Calif.)

Johns Hopkins Health System (Baltimore)

LifeBridge Health (Baltimore)

Main Line Health System (Radnor, Pa.)

MemorialCare (Fountain Valley, Calif.)

Northwestern Medicine (Chicago)

OhioHealth (Columbus)

Prisma Health (Greenville, S.C.)

Regents of the University of California (Oakland)

Saint Francis Health System (Tulsa, Okla.)

Sarah Bush Lincoln (Matoon, Ill.)

Sharp HealthCare (San Diego)

SSM Health (St. Louis)

Thomas Jefferson University (Philadelphia)

Torrance (Calif.) Memorial Medical Center

UMass Memorial Health (Worcester, Mass.)

University of Tennessee Medical Center (Knoxville)

Valley Health System (Ridgewood, N.J.)

Washington University in St. Louis