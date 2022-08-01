15 recent health IT innovations, partnerships

From using artificial intelligence to predict and diagnose disease to expanding hospital-at-home programs, hospitals and health systems have joined a variety of health tech companies in innovative partnerships.
Here are 15 partnerships reported by Becker's since July 18.
- Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System is partnering with Atlanta-based urgent care operator GoHealth Urgent Care to operate urgent care locations in Northern Virginia.
- Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth teamed up with digital marketing agency August Allen to develop augmented reality experiences to entertain, educate and relax hospital patients, staff and visitors.
- Pediatric health system Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital is partnering with healthcare data and analytics company Health Catalyst to provide analytics for decision-making to its two hospitals and 54 care locations.
- Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy signed a 10 year agreement to use cloud-based technology, artificial intelligence and machine learning to aggregate de-identified clinical data about patient outcomes to pinpoint diseases earlier and identify best treatment options.
- Lawrence, Kan.-based LMH Health has launched a new remote patient monitoring program for patients with chronic and uncontrolled conditions like diabetes, hypertension and heart failure.
- Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University researchers have developed an artificial intelligence tool designed to detect sepsis earlier by looking through medical records and clinician notes to determine which patients are at risk of developing sepsis.
- The University of Southern California in Los Angeles has created a Master of Science program in health systems management engineering that will focus on improving healthcare processes and using data to help providers make decisions.
- Mayo Clinic partnered with digital health company Lisa Health to create an app that uses AI, sensor technology and digital therapeutics to support menopause management and healthy aging.
- UPMC partnered with Microsoft to modernize and expand its analytics platform by providing Microsoft computing, AI and machine learning tools to the UPMC clinical analytics team.
- Springdale, Ark.-based Northwest Health, is using the artificial intelligence system Periwatch Vigilance to monitor maternal health in three locations.
- Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health partnered with telehealth and remote patient monitoring Health Recovery Solutions to create a virtual health program for patients with congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, hypertension and post cardio-thoracic surgery patients.
- Intermountain Healthcare has automated its organ donor referral process through a platform dubbed iReferral which automates the identification and referral of potential donors to speed coordination between hospitals and organizations that procure organs.
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital has partnered with Epistemic AI to use its artificial intelligence platform to research cystic fibrosis.
- Mountain View Hospital in Idaho Falls has adopted the Monarch Platform from health technology and robotics company Auris Health to detect lung cancer.
- Naperville, Ill.-based Edward-Elmhurst Health partnered with Memora Health, a technology platform for virtual care delivery and complex care management, to automate clinicians' routine care tasks.