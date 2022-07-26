Akron Children's, Health Catalyst team up for population health

Pediatric health system Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital is partnering with healthcare data and analytics company Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst will provide analytics for decision-making to the two hospitals and 54 care locations across Northeast Ohio within Akron Children's Hospital's network. The partnership will provide Akron Children's Hospital with Health Catalyst's Data Operating System platform, Pop Analyzer: Stratify Expert Data Collection, Value Optimizer, MeasureAble and Health Catalyst Embedded Care Gaps, according to a July 26 press release.

"Health Catalyst will become a fundamental component of our robust analytics platform, which will bring multiple sources of data to assist in data-driven decision making," Akron Children's CIO Harun Rashid said. "Using Health Catalyst's advanced analytics tools, we will be in a position to improve patient experiences and outcomes, personalize value-based care, create operational efficiency, and compete more strategically in the marketplace."