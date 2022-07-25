Kansas hospital launches remote patient monitoring program for chronic conditions

Lawrence, Kan.-based LMH Health has launched a new remote patient monitoring program for patients with chronic and uncontrolled conditions.

The program focuses on patients with, or at risk for, chronic or uncontrolled conditions like diabetes, hypertension and heart failure, according to a July 20 press release.

"Remote patient monitoring makes healthcare more accessible to patients," said Janette Kirkpatrick, vice president of clinical excellence at LMH Health. "With regular monitoring of a patient's condition, providers are able to immediately recognize a problem and work with the patient to correct it. This will keep individuals out of more serious, emergency department situations — and, ultimately, lower an individual's healthcare cost."

LMH Health plans to extend the program to other diseases as more patients enroll in the program.