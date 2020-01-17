11 recent vendor contracts, go-lives

Here are 11 recent health information technology vendor contracts and go-lives affecting healthcare organizations.

1. Ridgewood, N.J.-based Valley Health System partnered with Rx.Health to offer patients access to digital therapeutics and care plans.

2. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health partnered with genomics startup Color to scale Sanford's existing Imagenetics program aimed at integrating genetic medicine into preventive care.

3. Syracuse, N.Y.-based Crouse Health implemented artificial intelligence software from startup Viz.ai to speed stroke diagnosis and triage.

4. Northwell Health in New Hyde Park, N.Y., will extend its partnership with Allscripts Managed Services through 2026.

5. Raleigh, N.C.-based WakeMed Health & Hospitals tapped Health Catalyst to provide analytics technology to draw clinically actionable insights from patient data.

6. Orlando Health will deploy Andor Health's mobile communication technology, which will allow clinicians to electronically share patient health information.

7. Roanoke, Va.-based Carilion Clinic will integrate VisitPay into its Epic EHR.

8. PIH Health extended through 2025 its agreement with Allscripts, which provides the Whittier, Calif.-based health system with solutions, services and outsourcing.

9. University of Chicago Medicine will begin using a digital tool developed by Life Image that helps patients manage their breast health records.

10. Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health formed a new partnership with Lirio, beginning with a direct investment in the artificial intelligence software startup's behavior change platform.

11. Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System tapped Advanced ICU Care to provide telemedicine services for the intensive care unit at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, Ill.

