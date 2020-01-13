Orlando Health implements clinician communication system for patient data sharing

Orlando Health announced on Jan. 13 plans to deploy Andor Health's mobile communication technology, which will allow clinicians to electronically share patient health information.

Orlando Health in 2021 plans to go live on a new Epic EHR, which the health system refers to as a comprehensive health record system. By implementing Andor Health's platform, Orlando Health aims to boost care team collaboration with clinicians both inside and outside of its network.

"The objective of this partnership is to reduce burdensome processes and enable greater collaboration among clinicians," Orlando Health CIO Novlet Mattis said in a news release. "The innovative ThinkAndor platform from Andor Health will extend our comprehensive health records system…to facilitate mobile information sharing so physicians and nurses can focus even more on caring for every patient."

