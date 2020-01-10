Valley Health System taps Mount Sinai spinoff to prescribe digital therapeutics

Ridgewood, N.J.-based Valley Health System announced on Jan. 10 a partnership with Rx.Health to offer patients access to digital therapeutics and care plans.

Rx.Health, a startup founded as a spinoff from New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System, allows physicians to prescribe the use of apps, wearable devices and other tech-based services through a platform integrated directly into their EHR systems.

In the first 45 days of the partnership, Valley Health System has already begun to offer digital support to patients undergoing electrophysiological studies and procedures, with plans to expand the program in 2020 to support the use of telehealth services and remote patient monitoring devices for cardiovascular care, Suneet Mittal, MD, director of Valley Health System's Snyder Center for Comprehensive Atrial Fibrillation, said in a news release emailed to Becker's Hospital Review.

