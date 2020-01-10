5 things to know about Maze, a ransomware with a different approach to infecting organizations

In recent months, organizations from all of the world have report that a ransomware known as Maze has infected their servers, according to CyberScoop. The FBI is now stepping in, issuing a warning to U.S. companies.

Here are five things to know about Maze ransomware:

1. Unlike other malwares, Maze uses various intrusion methods, including creating look-a-like cryptocurrency sites and malicious campaigns guising as government agencies.

2. The cybercriminals who use Maze also steal an organization's data before encrypting it. They have been known to threaten to release encrypted data in a pursuit to ensure a ransom payment.

3. Last year, people in the U.S. were scammed into installing the malware onto their computers. Maze cybercriminals then published data from the victims online.

4. Although organizations may feel that paying the ransom demand is the best option to prevent the sensitive data from being exposed, the FBI recommends that victims do not pay the ransom.

5. Maze may also be a preview of what's to come. Cybersecurity experts say that other cybercriminals may try to copy Maze ransomware.

