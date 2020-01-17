Black Book names Cerner best EHR vendor for client service, tech support

Cerner is considered the top EHR vendor across all levels of comprehensive hospital technology services, according to a recent Black Book Research report.

For its Future of Healthcare Tech Support report, Black Book surveyed almost 2,500 EHR and health IT users between March 2019 and November 2019. Participants were asked about their satisfaction with technical client service and support on more than 100 EHR systems and rated various factors on a one-to-10 scale.

Four survey insights:

1. Cerner scored the top rankings for EHR vendor satisfaction across all four levels of hospital technology support to ensure all the provider's business goals are aligned with the technology's abilities.

2. Eighty-four percent of non-IT employees said they are "fed up" with inadequate technical service and software account support from their current EHR and health IT vendors.

3. Eighty-two percent of hospital IT managers said they prefer their EHR deliver direct, comprehensive technology support rather than handing the responsibility off to a third party or on the hospital system itself.

4. Ninety percent of CIOs said multilevel technology support from their main health IT vendors will be a leading competitive differentiator over the next five years.

