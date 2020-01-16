HSHS launches telemedicine ICU services at 2nd hospital

Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System announced on Jan. 15 that it rolled out telemedicine services for the intensive care unit at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, Ill.

The 230-bed hospital is the second HSHS hospital to implement Advanced ICU Care's telemedicine platform. The health system previously partnered with the telemedicine provider at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Ill.

Under the partnership, Advanced ICU Care will provide 24/7 care delivery support to St. Mary's Hospital's bedside team. The organizations will collaborate to improve critical patient care outcomes and reduce the average ICU patient's length of stay.

Advanced ICU Care comprises nine dispersed care centers in California, Hawaii, Maryland, Missouri, New York, South Carolina and Texas. The telemedicine provider works with hospitals and health systems and performs more than one million care interactions annually.

