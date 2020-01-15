MUSC rolls out virtual care app for South Carolina state employees

South Carolina Public Employee Benefit Authority employees and their dependents can now receive free virtual urgent care through the organization's partnership with the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to a Jan. 9 news release.

State employees can access telehealth services, including online questionnaires, phone calls, video visits and text messaging with MUSC providers. The telehealth experts are available to patients 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and cover more than 40 health issues.

An estimated 500,000 PEBA members and their covered dependents are now eligible for the telehealth benefit.

"This new benefit for our state employees and their families brings the doctor straight to your phone, instead of them having to spend the time and money they may not have," Gov. Henry McMaster said in the news release. "This is another innovative tool to keep people healthy and address health issues earlier than they might otherwise."

More articles on telehealth:

Providence launches virtual care services

7 things to know about Teladoc Health for 2020

Teladoc to acquire InTouch Health for $600M

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.