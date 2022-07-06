11 most popular talent acquisition technologies for employers

Employers are increasingly turning to tech tools to help them recruit and retain staffers in a competitive labor market.

About 90 percent of companies are actively shopping for talent acquisition technologies, according to a June survey of 1,054 employers by analyst firm Lighthouse Research & Advisory.

"In the last 12 months, eight in 10 employers said that hiring has risen to the level of a business challenge, not just an HR or talent priority," wrote Ben Eubanks, Lighthouse chief research officer.

Here are 11 talent acquisition technologies the businesses said they planned to purchase (from most popular to least):

1. Recruitment marketing

2. Video interviews

3. Diversity hiring tools

4. Talent analytics

5. Applicant tracking system

6. Assessments

7. Candidate relationship management

8. Sourcing tools

9. Talent marketplace

10. Internal talent mobility

11. Chatbots and conversational recruiting