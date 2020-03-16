11 details on Google's coronavirus response, partnership with U.S. government

Google is partnering with the federal government to create a dedicated COVID-19 website as well as developing resources through its properties, including YouTube, to champion the spread of accurate information about the outbreak.

Eleven things to know:

1. The new Google website dedicated to coronavirus resources will include best practices from the World Health Organization and CDC as well as tips and tools for individuals, teachers and businesses over the next several weeks. The website is expected to launch March 16 and be continually updated as the situation changes.

2. DeepMind is also releasing predictions to help scientists better understand the coronavirus protein structure to accelerate treatment discovery.

3. Google Search and Maps will display information about temporary closures when users search a location and make it possible for businesses and schools to mark themselves as temporarily closed. The company is also using Duplex, its artificial intelligence technology, to contact businesses and confirm updated hours.

4. Google Flights aims to develop a special website with information about airline cancellation policies and change fees. The page is live in English and Google aims to translate it into more languages in the coming days.

5. YouTube's homepage is currently directing users to the CDC or other public health agency videos with COVID-19 content to ensure users receive information from high quality sources.

6. Google has removed ads and content with COVID-19 misinformation on all of its platforms, including YouTube, Google Maps and Google Play. The company has taken down thousands of videos with incorrect information and removed clips with unproven treatment methods. It has also taken down fake reviews and inaccurate information left in comments for healthcare locations. Last week the company banned all ads for medical masks and respirators.

7. For remote workers, Google Meet, a premium feature, is now available at no extra charge through July 1. The company also plans to launch tools for small business support in the future as well as access to capital.

8. To support students and teachers who are quarantined, Google developed distance learning resources. There is a new YouTube Learning Hub, blog posts and webinars to help students engage in learning experiences. Google is also launching a Distance Learning Fund to promote continued learning globally.

9. Google's philanthropic arm committed $50 million to the global COVID-19 response, largely going toward health and sciences as well as resources to support small businesses. Google will also match up to $5 million to the WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which will help track the virus spread and support frontline workers. The tech giant also donated $500,000 to researchers at Boston Children's Hospital that developed a website to provide updated trends on public health threats and outbreaks called HealthMap.

10. Google developed a $25 million Google Ad Grant crisis relief program, which has launched COVID-19 public service announcements in more than 15 countries.

11. In California, Alphabet's Verily is working with authorities in the San Francisco Bay Area on an online tool for risk screening and testing for COVID-19 through Verily's Project Baseline. If someone meets the eligibility requirements for testing, they will be directed to the best mobile site based on capacity. The program could spread to other locations in the future.

