10 most reputable healthcare tech companies

Healthcare technology companies such as Microsoft, Google and Amazon were among the businesses on RepTrak's 2021 list of the 100 most reputable companies worldwide.

Each year, reputation data company RepTrak compiles a list of the 100 most reputable companies worldwide, using data on how the businesses are perceived by stakeholders and consumers.

Below are the 10 companies offering healthcare technology that made it onto the 2021 list, based on data collected in December and January:

Bosch (ranked 4th)



Microsoft (ranked 10th)



Phillips (ranked 13th)



Google (ranked 15th)



3M (ranked 20th)



Apple (ranked 46th)



Hewlett Packard Enterprise (ranked 49th)



IBM (ranked 54th)



Salesforce (ranked 89th)



Amazon (ranked 92nd)

