Zoom adds Cerner EHR integration

Zoom has begun accepting beta customers for its new integration with Cerner's EHR platform, which will let providers launch virtual visits directly within the video conferencing platform.

With the new integration, hospitals, health systems, physician offices and clinics that use a Cerner EHR can participate in video visits with patients via Zoom's platform, according to a Nov. 29 Zoom blog post.

Some of the integration's capabilities include notifying the provider within the EHR when the patient has entered the virtual waiting room and letting providers share test results and finish documentation within the patient's chart while still in the Zoom meeting.

Patients participating in the Zoom-Cerner integration do not need a Zoom account nor the Zoom app to participate in virtual visits. Zoom is also working on the ability to let patients launch a virtual visit directly from the EHR patient portal.

Zoom already has an integration with Verona, Wis.-based EHR company Epic. Since launching the integration in 2019, dozens of healthcare organizations have used the technology to perform Epic-based telehealth visits, according to the blog post.