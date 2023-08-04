Wyoming hospital delays Epic install amid RCM change

Gillette, Wyo.-based Campbell County Health is delaying the implementation of its Epic EHR system as it ends its contract with its RCM provider, Ensemble Health Partners, Gillette News Records reported Aug. 4.

The Epic installation was slated to go live later this year, but will now be pushed to summer 2025 as the health system works to find a new RCM company that fits its needs and size.

"These decisions are made for the long-term health of the organization," Matt Shahan, CEO of Campbell County Health, told the publication.

The partnership between Ensemble and the health system began in August 2021. Eventually, the contract led to outsourcing Campbell's County RCM and billing departments to Ensemble.

Mr. Shahan said this is an area where the health system wants ownership back.

"One thing we really need is to take back ownership of our own revenue cycle process," Mr. Shahan said. "We've had them kind of guide us through that process, and we need to have control over that whole process."