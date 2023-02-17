Why Trinity invested big in an Epic-powered platform

Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health made a huge investment in a platform dubbed TogetherCare, powered by Epic, and for good reason.

The platform supports Trinity's goal of creating a better patient experience.

"It really has given us great capability to connect more closely with our patients and also connect their care across the continuum," said Mike Slubowski, president and CEO of Trinity Health, during an interview with the Becker's Healthcare Podcast.

He said all the health system's investments, from the technology platform to expanding its pharmacy, health plan and ambulatory surgery center footprint, link back to Trinity's brand promise: Listen, Partner and Make It Easy.

"Technology definitely is an enabler to improve the care experience, but it's about how our people are connected to the mission and responsibility to make the brand promise come alive with listening, partnering and making it easy for our patients and members," Mr. Slubowski said. "It's about the change process around people, process, technology and culture, and bringing all those things together to create the care experience."

Trinity has 88 hospitals and more than 135 locations across the U.S. The health system is also part of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, which Mr. Slubowski talked about during an interview with Epic's Ashley Schaefer. He mentioned the systemwide unification of Epic and what Trinity needed to make the implementation a success.

"It's especially important to connect the clinical and financial side of your organization, not only to improve care with the addition of technology, but also to improve the total experience for patients and staff," he told Ms. Schaefer. "At the very beginning of our Epic implementation, we appointed both a clinical leader and a financial leader as executive sponsors, and we staffed a former CMIO and practicing physician as well as a leader from our revenue cycle to lead our implementation team, both reporting to those sponsors. This united team has been magnificent in driving our implementation and aligning clinician and financial needs at our care sites."