Why Epic EHR customers are leaning toward Microsoft for the cloud

Health systems are considering moving their Epic EHRs to the public cloud to cut capital costs and boost system reliability, a March 21 KLAS Research report found.

Here are how many health systems are leaning toward each cloud provider for an Epic migration, according to KLAS' survey of 10 organizations:

1. Microsoft Azure: five (with four considering).

2. Amazon Web Services two (with seven considering).

3. Google Cloud: zero (with one considering).

Microsoft came out on top because more respondents are using the tech company in other areas of their business, while Amazon Web Services is said to have broad healthcare capabilities, the report found.

Epic reports having six customers fully in the public cloud, 97 in Epic's private cloud, and the rest on-premises, KLAS noted.