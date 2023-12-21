What's in store for Oracle Health in 2024

As the past 18 months have witnessed remarkable technology strides, particularly in the maturation and accessibility of artificial intelligence and large language models, Mike Sicilia, executive vice president of Oracle Global Industries, told Becker's the company plans to focus on immediate life-saving innovations in healthcare for 2024.

Artificial intelligence

A centerpiece of Oracle's healthcare strategy for 2024 is the Oracle Clinical Digital Assistant, a tool that utilizes AI to actively engage in patient interactions. The goal, according to Mr. Sicilia, is not merely to streamline processes but to completely eliminate the time-consuming task of scribing. Oracle envisions a near-future scenario where entire documentation processes are automated, and AI seamlessly suggests next steps, from orders and prescriptions to follow-up appointments. This bold vision is set to materialize in a matter of months, defying conventional expectations, according to Mr. Sicilia.

Cloud computing and data management

Oracle plans to use its knowledge in cloud computing, data management, and analytics to empower healthcare providers and networks to harness their data effectively, specifically with population health. The objective, according to Mr. Sicilia, is to enhance patient care while simultaneously reducing the overall cost of healthcare delivery.

Next-generation EHR

As part of their strategy, Oracle is working on the development of a next-generation, cloud-based EHR system. Anticipated to roll out in 2024, the modular design ensures compatibility with existing EHR technologies, eliminating the need for re-implementation processes. Mr. Sicilia said Oracle will provide transparency and accountability throughout this undertaking, keeping customers informed of progress and developments.

Open, connected ecosystem

Mr. Sicilia said the company acknowledges the importance of collaboration and customization, and that's why Oracle is planning to advance its mission to create an open, connected ecosystem. He said by making more of their application programming interfaces public, Oracle aims to facilitate deeper integration with its clinical solutions. This move, according to Mr. Sicilia empowers partners, customers and third-party vendors to create advanced customizations, ultimately saving time, enhancing care decisions and eliminating unnecessary cycles.