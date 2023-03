Ellensburg, Wash.-based Kittitas Valley Healthcare is implementing an AI-based tool from clinical performance management company AdaptX so that it can gather insights from data gathered in its Oracle Cerner CommunityWorks EHR system.

The aim of the tool is to help Kittitas Valley Healthcare utilize data to improve patient care, workflows and treatments, according to a March 29 press release from AdaptX.

The tool was developed by Oracle Cerner and AdaptX.