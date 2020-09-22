Washington health district says it accidentally disclosed COVID-19 health records to partner agency

The Spokane (Wash.) Regional Health District posted a notice Sept. 21 stating that it accidentally disclosed personal health information, including COVID-19 test results and hospitalizations.

The health district shared the health information on Sept. 8 with Northeast Washington Educational Service District 101 school administrators and nursing staff. In addition to COVID-19 information, first and last names, dates of birth, phone numbers and employer information was released.

“We are very sorry to have accidentally released confidential information to a partner agency,” Spokane Regional Health District Administrative Officer Amelia Clark stated in the notice. "We are confident that this agency shares our concern and commitment to safeguard your personal information. Yet we will work diligently to ensure that it does not happen again."

The health district is investigating the incident and said it will do what's necessary to reduce unauthorized disclosures in the future.

More articles on EHRs:

Waving 'a magic wand' over the EHR: 7 hospital execs share the tools they'd add overnight

Cerner in the past 90 days: 11 things to know

Cerner appoints new federal programs director: 3 details

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.