Wake Forest Baptist Health taps digital app to support physician rounding

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Wake Forest Baptist Health partnered with EHR-agnostic platform IllumiCare to launch a new app that digitizes physicians' rounding lists, according to a March 17 news release.

The app, called Whirl, for IllumiCare's Smart Ribbon Platform produces paper rounding lists the same way physicians use data to round and support clinical decision making. The app integrates with the Epic EHR to gather patient data from the system and transcribe clinical summaries to paper.

Wake Forest Baptist Health has been using the Whirl app for three years and is now helping IllumiCare expand the offering to other health systems.

The Whirl app lets users customize columns showing records such as vital signs with ranges, lab values, imaging or procedure results. Providers can customize how medications, studies, labs, procedures and flowsheet rows are displayed on the printed rounding list as well.

