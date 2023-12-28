VA 'committed to resuming' Oracle Health rollout

The Department of Veterans Affairs said it is "committed to resuming the system rollout" of its Oracle Health EHR rollout, NextGov reported Dec. 28.

After halting the rollout in April, the VA said it plans to continue with the program in the summer of 2024. In August, VA CIO Kurt DelBene said he was "cautiously optimistic" about the continued rollout.

The $16 billion EHR system has faced criticism from clinicians, lawmakers, and patients since the VA began deploying it at select facilities in 2020. VA officials are aiming to streamline the continued rollout through their ongoing work.