University of North Florida launches EHR apprenticeship for graduates

Jacksonville-based University of North Florida has partnered with Optimum Healthcare IT to establish an EHR apprenticeship program offering training to give hospital and health systems EHR support, according to a June 23 news release.

The university's entrepreneurship and innovation center will host the program, which will be offered to new and recent graduates. Trainees will be prepared for hospital and health system jobs that require implementing, configuring, activating and integrating EHRs.

There are more than 40,000 job openings at healthcare organizations across the country that require expertise in EHR support, according to Burning Glass, a job market analytics company.

Optimum will hire accepted applicants as apprentices from the beginning of the 12-week training program, and apprentices will then join the healthcare IT consulting firm's teams that work with hospitals and health systems across the U.S. Optimum expects hospital clients to hire the apprentices, according to the report.

More articles on EHRs:

Cerner to cut 100 positions

How EHR usability affects physicians' patient, work-life interactions: study

Georgia hospital investigates medical records theft, suspends employees

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.