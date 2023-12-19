University Health integrated content management system with Epic

San Antonio, Texas-based University Health is integrating Hyland's OnBase Smart on FHIR system within its Epic Hyperdrive EHR to help capture unstructured patient data.

Through the Hyland application, University Health clinicians can access notes, EKGs, clinical ancillary systems and scanned medical records within the Epic workflow. The program is designed to boost data standardization and interoperability, according to a Dec. 18 Hyland news release.

"After extensive testing, we've proven that our OnBase SMART on FHIR integration drives greater efficiency, leveraging key features such as the ability to scan patient records and match them to the appropriate order in Epic Media Manager," Marvin Carr, a University Health database administrator, said in the news release. "We are looking forward to expanding the platform in the future, such as enabling clinicians to use optical character recognition to quickly find relevant medical history based on OnBase integration for Epic Chart Search."