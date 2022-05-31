UConn Health implementing Epic EHR system into its neonatal intensive care unit

Farmington, Conn.-based UConn Health's neonatal intensive care unit will replace its paper record keeping system with Epic's EHR system.

The Connecticut Children's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at UConn Health is switching to Epic's EHR system June 28, according to a May 31 press release. The system will be available to all nurses and physicians in the NICU and all employees involved in the care of infants.

"This will enable continuity of care and interoperability for improved patient care and coordination," said Patti Siegel, director of Epic inpatient applications in UConn Health's IT Department.

The health system said the new Epic system will improve patient safety by reducing error potential, streamline workflows, create uniformity for clinical documentation and improve patient communication through MyChart, an online patient portal.