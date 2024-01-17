UCLA, UC Irvine team up for surgical data repository

UCLA and UC Irvine worked together to develop a repository of de-identified EHR data and high-fidelity physiological waveform data based on more than 83,000 surgeries with the goal of improving patient outcomes.

The repository, called Medical Informatics Operating Room Vitals and Events Repository, is freely available to researchers signing a data use agreement.

"We expect it to help the research community to develop new algorithms, new predictive tools, to improve the care of surgical patients basically globally," said Dr. Maxime Cannesson, chair of anesthesiology and perioperative medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and co-leader of the project. "It's the first time a surgical database like this has been released. It's a very wide spectrum of surgeries."

Work began on the repository in 2012 as a publicly accessible database that researchers can use to train AI algorithms and has data collected over seven years for patients who underwent surgery at UCI Medical Center. The development team went to great lengths to preserve patient privacy.

The National Institutes of Health supported the repository.