UC San Diego Health launches digital vaccine record through EHR patient portal 

University of California San Diego Health is offering its patients who have or will receive a COVID-19 vaccine a digital vaccine record that verifies their status, the health system said June 29.

Five things to know:

1. The online records, known as a SMART health card, can be accessed directly through the MyUCSDChart patient portal.

2. UC San Diego Health patients and employees have access to the new verification system as well as anyone who got their vaccination or testing done by UC San Diego Health and signed up for a patient portal account.

3. Patients can use the SMART health card for medical purposes or to verify their vaccination status to safely return to work, school or travel; information contained in the digital record follows all HIPAA privacy guidelines, according to a news release.

4. Using the MyUCSDChart portal, patients can either pull up a QR code for vaccines and COVID-19 test results or download a PDF record of vaccine doses that can be shared with outside entities if the patient chooses.

5. The digital vaccine card was designed through a collaboration with VCI, a coalition of public and private organizations that are working to standardize digital verification of clinical information.