U at Buffalo launches EHR training program for medical students

University at Buffalo (N.Y.) rolled out a collaborative training program that aims to provide first-year medical students with hands-on experience using an EHR, according to a Jan. 7 news release.

Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at University at Buffalo teamed up with Cerner and the Great Lakes Integrated Medical Record to establish the program.

Under the program, University at Buffalo medical students record their patient encounters in the Cerner EHR educational domain; previously, students had to document their clinical encounters in Microsoft Word and then submit the report to their seminar leaders for review.

The program aims the transaction of residents forwarding clinical notes to an attending physician, said Andrew Symons, MD, vice chair of medical student education in the family medicine department at Jacobs School, according to the news release.

"When students begin clinical rotations in the third year of medical school, they all need to utilize an EHR," he said. "As our community more widely adopts [the Great Lakes Integrated Medical Record], students will be using the system in most of their inpatient and outpatient clinical rotations."

The GLIMR is an integrated EHR system founded by the Great Lakes Health System of Western New York, which comprises University at Buffalo and Kaleida Health, among other healthcare organizations. The multiyear project aims to establish a single EHR that can be used between the participating organizations.

Dr. Symons expects first-year students to begin using the EHR training system during the Spring 2020 semester.

