Top success factors for each major EHR vendor

Clinicians who are highly satisfied with their EHRs tend to like their personalized tools and have taken the initiative to learn the systems, a March 24 KLAS Research study found.

Here are the top success factors for users of each EHR vendor, according to the survey of more than 3,000 healthcare organizations from December 2021 to December 2022 ("providers" refers to physicians, physician residents and advanced practice providers):

Athenahealth

EHR personalization: 32 percent (providers only)

Personal initiative: 46 percent (nurses only)

Epic

EHR personalization: 27 percent (providers)

Personal initiative: 31 percent (nurses)

Meditech

Experience with EHR: 26 percent (all clinicians)

Oracle Cerner

Personal initiative: 26 percent (providers)

Personal initiative: 27 percent (nurses)