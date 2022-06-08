Top 10 factors clinicians associate with EHR reliability

Clinicians judge the reliability of their EHR largely by response time, but that's not the only factor that contributes to their satisfaction with their systems, a June 1 KLAS Research report found.

Here are the top 10 factors that correlate with clinicians viewing their systems as reliable (in order of the strength of the correlation), according to KLAS' survey of 166,583 clinicians:

1. Response time

2. Quality care

3. Vendor delivers well

4. Functionality

5. Internal integration

6. Patient safety

7. Efficiency

8. Patient-centered care

9. External integration

10. IT delivers well