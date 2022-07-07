Top 10 EHR vendors by global market share

Oracle Cerner was the global leader in EHR market share in 2021, serving about 2,389 hospitals worldwide, according to a July 7 report from KLAS Research.

The report analyzed hospital EHR contracts, using data from publicly available sources and interviews with provider organizations around the world.

Here are the top 10 EHR vendors by estimated number of inpatient hospitals globally:

1. Cerner (2,389)

2. Epic (2,132)

3. Dedalus (1,612)

4. Meditech (1,258)

5. MV (812)

6. CompuGroup Medical (574)

7. CPSI (483)

8. InterSystems (478)

9. Philips (446)

10. Allscripts (431)