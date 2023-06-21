Temple adds medication management to Epic

Philadelphia-based Temple Health is adding DrFirst, an artificial intelligence-powered medication management tool, to its Epic EHR.

DrFirst uses artificial intelligence to automatically fill gaps in patient medication records. Temple will use the tool's data analytics to monitor adherence to medication history, according to a June 21 DrFirst news release.

"Complete and accurate medication history, along with real-time prescription benefit information, is critical to our ability to provide the best possible care to our patients," David Fleece, MD, chief medical information officer at Temple University Health System, said in the release. "Leveraging AI and automated tasks, such as delivering patient data within our EHR workflows, relieve some of the burdens on our clinicians to support informed clinical decision-making at the point of care."