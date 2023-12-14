Tampa General to install Epic at 3 acquired hospitals

Tampa (Fla) General Hospital will transition three hospitals it acquired from Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems to Epic, a spokesperson confirmed with Becker's.

The acquisition of 120-bed Bravera Health Brooksville, 124-bed Bravera Health Spring Hill and 128-bed Bravera Health Seven Rivers will create TGH North, a new division for the health system. Tampa General's CIO and Chief Innovation Officer Scott Arnold told Becker's that he expects the EHR installation across TGH North to take 12 months.

In December, Community Health Systems agreed to sell the three hospitals to Tampa General for $294 million. The cost of installing the new EHR system at the hospitals was not disclosed.

"Tampa General is investing significant resources to modernize the platforms for the team members and patients at the new TGH North," Mr. Arnold said. "We recognize the benefits of EHR systems in operations across our academic health system, which include better quality of care, greater efficiencies, improved patient engagement and enhanced data security, and we felt it important to extend these to our new operations at TGH North."