Sutter Health joins Epic, Microsoft GPT-4 pilot

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health is piloting Epic and Microsoft's generative artificial intelligence tool that automatically drafts message responses.

Warner Thomas, president and CEO of the health system, told Becker's that the health system joined the pilot to try to automate clinical documentation.

"This is a concrete and interesting approach we can work and build on toward our broader goal of evolving — and enhancing — the way physicians work and interact with patients," he said.

Sutter Health joins Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health; UC San Diego Health; Madison, Wis.-based UW Health; and Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care in piloting the new technology.