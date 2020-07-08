SSM Health links EHR with local EMS systems for real-time data exchange

SSM Health will merge its EHR with documentation systems that local EMS agencies use to share patient data more quickly both inside and outside of the health system's facilities in Wisconsin.

SSM Health — whose headquarters is in St. Louis but has hospitals in Missouri, Wisconsin, Oklahoma and Illinois — is the first health system in Wisconsin to use the ESO Health Data Exchange, according to a July 1 news release.

"This technology is the future of healthcare, setting the standard for integration between the pre-hospital and hospital environments," said Kacey Kronenfeld, MD, SSM Health EMS program medical director. "It will allow us to streamline the way we communicate with our EMS partners, and thus, provide a higher level of exceptional care to our patients."

The SSM Health EMS program is working to expand the ESO Health Data Exchange to about 50 agencies across the south central Wisconsin region.

