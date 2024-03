Georgetown, S.C.-based Tidelands Health has completed its $40 million transition to an Epic EHR system.

The new EHR system was launched at Tidelands acute care hospitals and at its outpatient locations, according to a March 13 news release from the health system. The transition took 18 months.

According to Tidelands, its Epic EHR system is also integrated with Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Health's Epic system.