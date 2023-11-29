Shuttered North Carolina hospital provides digital record to former patients

Former patients at Martin General Hospital, a 49-bed facility in Wilamston, N.C., that closed and filed for bankruptcy in August, will now have access to digital copies of their healthcare records, local news outlet WNCT reported Nov. 29.

Healthcare consulting firm Ascendient said that EHR provider Sharecare is now in charge of the records. Patients can access their records after completing a request form and contacting Sharecare.

Additionally, the consulting firm said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein “has filed an objection to the bankruptcy trustee’s plan to remove and destroy the paper patient records currently located at Martin General Hospital."

The hospital, which lost $13 million in 2022, cited financial struggles related to a declining regional population.