SCOTUS rejects Indian IT company's appeal in Epic trade secrets lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected Mumbai-based Tata Consultancy Services' petition to file an appeal of a verdict handed down by the District Court of Wisconsin relating to a trade secrets dispute with Epic, Business Standard reported Nov. 21.

The denied appeal means that the company will have to pay Epic $140 million in damages. Epic said that in 2014 Tata workers stole data, documents, trade secrets, and confidential information from the EHR giant.

Epic was originally awarded $960 million, but following a series of appeals, that amount was lowered to $140 million. Tata confirmed that it will take a $125 million hit in its third-quarter earnings due to the legal action.